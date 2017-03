Will Smith Finally Falls For It ... Almost 20 Years Later!!!

Exclusive Video

AWESOME video here of Will Smith finally scratching something off his bucket list -- bungee jumping Victoria Falls!!!

The action star fulfilled a lifelong dream to leap from the bridge at Victoria Falls -- considered one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World -- on the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe ... and, naturally, the whole thing was recorded.

Check out the gnarly angles in the vid. Adrenaline at its finest.