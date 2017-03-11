Joey Badass Labelmates Mula Gang Could Pocket Big Money for Record Deal

Mula Gang aka twin rappers Mula & Polo are only 16 but they'll be able to afford their own fancy whips thanks to their record deal with the same label that reps Joey Badass and Pro Era.

NYC-based Cinematic Music Group has signed the Sacramento duo for 4 albums, and if all goes as planned the twins could pocket more than $440k.

According to their contract, Mula Gang got a $50k advance for their first LP, but that number increases up to $120k for their next LP. For LP3 they can get anywhere between $65k and $130k, and $70k-$140k for LP4.

The lil bros dropped their debut LP "Twin Stories" last September, and No. 2 is slated for release later this year. They're hitting up SXSW so the hype is real.