Lindsay Kay Hayward I Thought of Shaq During My Ambulance Ride

EXCLUSIVE

Lindsay Kay Hayward had one specific person in mind during her ambulance ride to the hospital after a health scare ... fellow giant Shaquille O'Neal!

We got the "My Giant Life" star and 6'9" pro wrestler Friday in Vegas after she was hospitalized last week -- for what she thought was a blood clot in her lung -- and she's got a funny way of remembering her time on the stretcher.

Good to see Shaq helped Lindsay stay positive in what could have been a serious problem. Big folks gotta stick together ... in sickness and in health.