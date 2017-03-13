Chief Keef I'm Finally Legal To Get Behind the Wheel!

Exclusive Details



Chief Keef is free to drive around without fear of getting pulled over ... for unlicensed driving, anyway.

The 21-year-old rapper just got his California state drivers license -- which is pretty shocking news, considering how many freakin' cars the guy's had for years!

Sources close to Keef tell us he was sick of "riding dirty" -- taking back streets when he was out in one of his luxury whips in order to dodge cops. We're told he'd tried several times over the years to get legal, but he was constantly on tour ... and when he wasn't, the line at DMV was way too long.

Welcome to the real world, Chief.