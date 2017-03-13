Ezekiel Elliott Exposes Woman's Breast at St. Patty's Party (VIDEO)

Ezekiel Elliott Exposes Woman's Bare Breast ... at St. Patty's Party

Ezekiel Elliott pulled a woman's shirt down -- exposing her bare breast -- during a St. Patrick's Day party in Dallas ... but a rep for Zeke says it was all in good fun.

Zeke was drinking a beer next to a group of people on the roof of a Dallas bar to watch the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Greenville Ave.

The woman is playing to paradegoers and motions at her breasts -- then points to Zeke. Next thing you know, he reaches over and pulls her top down, exposing her bare breast. She scrambles to cover up.

We spoke with Elliott's rep who told us the woman wasn't upset ... and actually hung out with Zeke and a group of friends after the parade ended.