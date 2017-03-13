Johnny Manziel & Fiancee French Kissing In Paris ... and Partying with Drake (PHOTO GALLERY & VIDEO)

Johnny Manziel French Kissing In Paris ... & Partying with Drake

Johnny Manziel is LOVIN' the engaged life -- making out with his new fiancee, Bre Tiesi, on the streets of Paris ... followed by getting the couples VIP treatment at the Drake concert.

Manziel popped the question (with a massive ring) on Friday -- and then took off to Italy before returning to Paris.

When they got back to the City of Light ... the two played tourist -- hitting up various sites including the Notre Dame Cathedral.

The Drake concert was Sunday night and he even hooked up with Von Miller to keep the party rollin'.

Manziel will eventually return to the U.S. where he says he's serious about his pro football comeback.

Stay tuned ...