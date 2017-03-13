Kenny Smith Wants Drake To Make A Song With His Daughter (VIDEO)

Kenny Smith Yo Drake, Take My Daughter ... And Make A Hit Song!!!

Kenny Smith is offering Drake one of his daughters ... in a totally non-weird way ... 'cause Smith wants the Canadian superstar to take his baby girl and make a massive hit.

We got Kenny out in NYC when he went all proud daddy on us ... telling us about his pop star Kayla Brianna, who's career is exploding having been nominated for an iHeartRadio award.

That's all well and good ... but we had to know who Kenny's dream rap team up for Kayla is, being that he's the type of guy who can make it happen.

Sorry American rappers ... Kenny HATES you, telling our guy he would want none other than Drizzy on the track with his kid.

Careful Kenny ... Drake is known to be kinda "charming." Ask Rihanna, and J.Lo, and Hailey Baldwin, and like every model he's ever done a video with, or seen on Instagram, or heard about.