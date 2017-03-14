Boosie Badazz's Cousin In NFL Draft 'I Don't Give a F*** Who Drafts Him'

You'd think rap superstar Boosie Badazz -- a Louisiana legend -- would want the New Orleans Saints to draft his college football superstar cousin, right?? Wrong.

"I don't give a f**k about the Saints."

Turns out, Boosie's cuz is Cameron Sutton -- a projected 2nd round pick who killed it as a cornerback at Tennessee. Dude's good.

So, when we saw Boosie at LAX we asked if the family's pulling for a certain team to draft the kid.

"It doesn't matter. We don't give a f**k about the team. It's about the MONEY, man."

Boosie even dishes out some financial advice ... including the one baller exception Cam's allowed to make after he gets that first check.