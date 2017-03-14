Ice T and Treach We Roll with Snoop On Trump Gun Video

Ice-T thinks Snoop walked right up to the line with his music video pointing a gun at a Donald Trump clown-like character, but his buddy Treach thinks it's all in good fun and definitely fair game.

The rap icons were cruising Monday night in New Jersey when they talked to us about the video.

They're both super interesting. Ice-T does think it would be different if someone did the same thing to Obama when he was in office and he explains why. For his part, Treach thinks the gun gag is just part of the Trump circus.

And Treach thinks there's some hypocrisy with people who are outraged by the video.