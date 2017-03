Ex-'Bachelor' Ben Higgins I Hope 'Bachelorette' Not Rooted in Race

Ex-'Bachelor' Ben Higgins is crossing his fingers ... hoping the new 'Bachelorette' does not get racial.

Ben's reacting to one of Rachel Lindsay's suitors, who blurted out this week, I'm ready to go black, and I'm never going to go back."

We got Ben leaving Barton G. in L.A. where he as much as said it was a bonehead statement.

Ben believes you can find love on the show and apparently, he did. He and his final rose from season 20, Lauren B., are still going strong.