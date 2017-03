Luniz Prince William's Got Moves Like Jagger!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Prince William just got mad props from Luniz for giggin' to their classic Bay Area track.

We got rappers Yukmouth and Numskull out in the Bay Tuesday, where they gave us their take on Wills bustin' out some '90s moves to "I Got 5 on It."

As Yuk puts it, Your Highness looked like he was doing the halfway Humpty -- and no, he definitely wasn't smoking to the unofficial weed anthem.

Either way, Luniz seems impressed.