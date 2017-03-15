EXCLUSIVE
Meek Mill was charged with assault Wednesday at St. Louis International Airport after an airport employee on the hunt for a pic triggered a fight ... TMZ has learned.
We're told the airport employee wanted a photo with Meek but the rapper wasn't having it ... and an altercation ensued.
Airport police were called and Meek, along with 2 airport employees, was charged with misdemeanor assault. They were given a summons to appear in court in lieu of arrest.
Meek is on probation for a weapons and drug conviction, so this could be a violation.
We know this ... 5 minutes before we posted this story, Meek was ordering pizza at the airport just before catching a flight.
Story developing ...