T.I. Defends Snoop Trump's Nothing But a Tangerine Tanned Muskrat Scrotum Skin

Breaking News

T.I. is going to war with Donald Trump over Snoop Dogg -- blasting the prez with a legendary string of insults that would crush on "Wild 'N Out."

Tip is pissed about Trump calling out Snoop for his controversial music video ... where he pulled a fake gun on clown Trump. Just a taste of his anger: "u F***ing Tangerine Tanned Muskrat scrotum skin, Lacefront Possum fur Wig wearing, Alternative fact, Atomic Dog diarrhea face ass man!!!!"

It goes on, and arguably, gets way worse.

Welcome to The Dozens, Mr. President.