Chad Michael Murray Work Trips Equal Sleep for New Dads!

Chad Michael Murray isn't catching any beauty sleep -- not that it shows -- now that baby no. 2 has arrived, but he's getting some relief from work.

We got the "One Tree Hill" star at LAX Wednesday, flying outta town 2 days after he and his wife, Sarah, welcomed a baby girl. They already have a 22-month-old son, so Chad gave us the 411 on juggling work and daddy duty.

Sounds like he's been working night shifts at home, like most new parents, so he was definitely looking forward to a 6 hour flight.