Kardashians Bad Night for the Fam DASH Store Vandalized

EXCLUSIVE

It was a rough night for the Kardashians Wednesday, because vandals and thieves were out to get them.

Turns out the DASH store on Melrose in L.A. got an unwanted makeover ... something people discovered on the TMZ Celebrity Tour Thursday morning.

The store is owned by Kim, Khloe and Kourtney.

Just 2 miles away ... someone stole $200k in jewelry from Kendall Jenner's home. Cops believes that one's an inside job.