Gennady Golovkin On Floyd vs. Conor: It's Not a 'True Fight'

EXCLUSIVE

There's a BIG difference between a "business fight" and a "true fight" ... so says Gennady Golvkin who tells TMZ Sports the Conor vs. Floyd situation is more entertainment than sport.

Gennady is gearing up for his big showdown with Daniel Jacobs at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night ... a match GGG says is a "true fight."

By the way, Triple G has been calling Mayweather out for years ... and says he KNOWS he would knock him out.

Is that a "business fight" or a "true fight?"