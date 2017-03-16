Real Housewives of Atlanta Negotiating with Bravo For Triumphant Return

EXCLUSIVE

Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes are deep in negotiations to return to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

Sources close to production tell us Kim and NeNe both have offers on the table from Bravo for Season 10 this Fall, and we're told the network wants them as full-fledged cast members.

We're told both women are receptive, but there's a problem. Kim's got her own show on Bravo that just started filming ... and NeNe's shooting her own stuff.

We're told Bravo's willing to bend if necessary and hire them as part-time cast members, although that's not ideal.

We know both want a lot of money, and we don't know if the 2 sides are far apart.

Kim hasn't been a regular on 'Housewives' since season 5, and NeNe bailed after season 8. Members of the existing cast are not all down with the move, but they have no choice.

Welcome back, girls ... maybe.