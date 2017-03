Adrien Brody Trump Targeting the Arts is a Shame

Adrien Brody is sick over President Trump's proposal to eliminate funding for the National Endowment for the Arts.

We got the actor at LAX Thursday, where he broke his usual silence by telling our photog funding the arts is vital and doesn't really have an impact on the national budget.

The program currently gets $148 million in federal funds. Trump wants to cut all of it.