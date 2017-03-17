Buffalo Bills Locker Room Pool Table Fetches BIG MONEY At Auction (PHOTOS)

Buffalo Bills Team Pool Table Gets BIG MONEY At Auction

Exclusive Details

Big win for the Buffalo Bills -- the team pool table (which was recently banned from the Bills locker room) just sold at auction for $8,000 ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

As we previously reported, new Bills head coach Sean McDermott 86'd the pool table and the ping pong table ... saying he wants the team to stop goofing around and focus on football.

Richie Incognito told us he and other Bills players are supportive of the move.

So the table went up for auction on Cash Realty & Auctions ... with the final bidder dropping $8k on the 8-foot felt table.

The ID of the buyer is secret (for now) but we're told the new owner is a HUGE Bills fan from NYC.

The best news ... part of the sale will be donated to the Buffalo Bills Foundation, which helps charities in the Buffalo area.