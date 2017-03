NFL's Emmanuel Sanders Crazy BDay TURN UP ... w/ Rick Ross, Danny Garcia

Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders turned 30 with a bang ... turning all the way up with Rick Ross and boxing superstar Danny Garcia at one of the hottest nightclubs in Miami.

Both guys were up in VIP (Garcia was celebrating his 29th bday) at LIV nightclub ... while Ross, Wale and Meek Mill performed for Rick's album release party.

Check out the clip -- Rick's new album is fire.