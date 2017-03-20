Ivanka Trump Company Sued Over 'Unfair' Kellyanne Conway Publicity

Breaking News

Ivanka Trump's company is crushing some of its competition so badly, she's now facing a lawsuit from one of the companies on the losing end.

Modern Appealing Clothing thinks President Trump's daughter is getting an "unfair" boost in sales -- allegedly several hundred percent -- based on the fact she's now the First Daughter. The company points to huge public spectacles like Kellyanne Conway's February appearance on FOX News, where she gave a shout-out to Ivanka's clothing line.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, the company says even the prez is "exploiting the power and prestige of the White House" simply to help his daughter's company make a few bucks.

Modern Appealing filed a class action lawsuit, demanding Ivanka's company stop using her political ties to improve her bottom line.

Nordstrom famously pulled Ivanka's shoes, citing lagging sales numbers -- but Modern Appealing Clothing seems to think she's doing just fine. Too fine, in fact.