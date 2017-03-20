Catch Restaurant Gun Suspect Tased By Cops

A man faced off with at least 4 cops outside of Catch Saturday night ... and lost hard when they fired their tasers.

Law enforcement sources tell us cops were called to the famous WeHo restaurant to deal with a man with a possible gun. Things escalated quickly when the suspect didn't follow orders ... so they fired.

It's pretty gnarly -- you can hear the guy screaming out "What did I do?!" before he's taken down. Even crazier ... he's got a dog right next to him that's in the mix of the scuffle.

Cops did not find a gun. The man was booked for resisting arrest.