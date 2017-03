Robert Blake & Fiancee It Appears They're Already Hitched!!!

Robert Blake and Pamela Hudak not only took out a marriage license earlier this month ... they appear to be married.

We got the two hand in hand up in Beverly Glen Sunday and our photog congratulated them on their "marriage." Robert acknowledged with a nod.

A nod, however, is all we got.

Robert was acquitted in 2005 the murder of his second wife, Bonnie Lee Bakley.