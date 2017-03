Arnold to Trump Your Ratings are in the Toilet

Arnold Schwarzenegger just hit Donald Trump where it hurts.

Arnold posted a video in which he calls out the prez for low performance ratings ... in the 30s.

After Arnold gets his licks in, he gives Trump some advice about protecting after-school programs ... even offering a guided tour of a school a few miles from the White House.

If only Nicki Minaj's comeback against Remy Ma was this good.