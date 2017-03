Ex-Bulls GM Jerry Krause Dead at 77

Breaking News

Ex-Chicago Bulls General Manager Jerry Krause -- who built the Bulls dynasty of the '90s -- has died, a family member confirmed. He was 77.

The Chicago Tribune says Krause passed away Tuesday afternoon.

Krause was the 2-time NBA Executive of the Year and drafted Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant.

But it wasn't all roses for Krause ... he famously locked horns with Pippen, Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson during his time in Chicago.

Story developing ...