Mel B My Mind's Getting Divorced ... My Hand Still LOVES This Ring

EXCLUSIVE

Mel B's left hand, with a massive diamond attached to it, doesn't look like it's totally in sync with her on divorcing Stephen Belafonte.

Mel was out and about in L.A. Tuesday ... still flashing the 7 carat, $300k wedding ring upgrade Stephen got for her back in 2014.

According to the divorce docs she filed Monday, the couple's been separated since December ... so the breakup is hardly fresh.

Maybe this is a sign: Stephen goes, but the ring stays.