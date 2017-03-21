Paul Wall & Baby Bash Off the Hook in Drug Case

Exclusive Details

Paul Wall and Baby Bash just caught a huge break in their drug case -- a grand jury cut 'em loose.

The panel declined to indict the Houston rappers Tuesday, citing insufficient evidence to convict them in the December drug bust. Paul celebrated his victory with a cigar (weed-free, we think), and told us why he was always confident his attorney would save his ass.

We broke the story ... Paul and Baby were arrested in an undercover raid while attending a weed party in Houston. They'd been booked for possession of marijuana and intent to sell, both felonies in Texas. It appeared the case was moving forward a few months ago when the artists told a judge they would test positive for THC.

Like Baby told us, they were just dabbling in dabs and pot at the shindig -- and for the grand jury that wasn't enough to warrant a trial.