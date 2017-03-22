'Cash Me Ousside' Girl's Mom Sued For Food Fight Beatdown

Danielle Bregoli, aka the "Cash Me Ousside" girl, is being accused of unleashing a can of whoop ass on a 27-year-old Florida woman ... but it's her mom who's being sued for the beatdown.

Bregoli's mom, Barbara Ann, is named in the lawsuit ... Danielle is only 13. The woman, named Kimberly Peterson, claims she and Danielle got into a verbal altercation on Feb. 26 in Lake Worth, Fla. that escalated into a full-blown assault.

Peterson claims she had food hurled at her, and was repeatedly punched and battered by the viral sensation and "those directed by Bregoli" to the point she violently fell to the ground. Peterson says she suffered serious bodily injury as a result.

According to Danielle's reps ... there's video of the altercation and it shows there wasn't any physical altercation between the two. They say it's "another attempt to get a dollar from someone that’s making them."