Rob Gronkowski Ultimate Pep Talk with Mojo Rawley You Hyped for WrestleMania, Bro?!

What do you get when you bring NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski together with his bro, WWE superstar Mojo Rawley? This INSANE hype video that will make you want to run through a wall yourself!

Gronk took it upon himself to get Mojo rising for "WrestleMania 33" next Sunday ... screaming in his face and delivering some chest slaps.

Gronk wrote ... "He's going to win that Battle Royal for sure!! I've never seen a crazier dude in my life! The man doesn't sleep! He stays hyped!!"

The only question is ... do you think they can both stay this hyped all the way to April 2?

YES SIR!!