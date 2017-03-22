White House New Fence Jumper Hung From Her Shoelaces

Breaking News

The latest White House fence jumper was caught as she was hanging from the top of the fence by her shoelaces.

TMZ has obtained the incident report, which details the movements of the 38-year-old woman. It says she went back and forth, staring at the White House for a long period of time before making her move Tuesday at 10:50 PM.

The Secret Service agent who was watching her lost sight for a second and the next thing he knew she had caught her shoelaces on an iron spire and dangled helplessly on the inside of the fence. Agents helped her down before arresting her to keep her from falling on her head.

She told agents she was there to speak to the president.

She had a map of the White House, although the incident report does not explain whether the map showed the interior or exterior grounds.

As we reported, Congressman Jason Chaffetz told us, based on what he knew so far, the Secret Service followed protocol.