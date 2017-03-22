Sarah Palin Says Kaepernick's Meals On Wheels Donation Is Shameless 'Political Stunt'

Sarah Palin Kaepernick's Meals On Wheels Donation Is Shameless 'Political Stunt'

Sarah Palin ain't impressed with Colin Kaepernick's $50,000 donation to Meals on Wheels ... labeling the move as a cheap "political stunt."

The former Alaska governor just put her seal of approval on an anti-Kaep article posted on her website, SarahPalin.com titled, "SERIOUSLY? Colin Kaepernick Just Pulled ANOTHER Political Stunt."

The article, written by Mary Kate Knorr, essentially calls BS on reports Donald Trump is defunding the charity -- before getting back to why she thinks Colin sucks.

"His last stunt cost him the respect of most NFL officials, as teams across the country have chosen not to offer Kaepernick a contract following his kneeling-during-the-National-Anthem stunt last year."

Sarah commented on the article on her Facebook page ... saying, "And he wonders why he can’t find a job."

As for Colin, he has not commented on the donation ... but it was confirmed by Meals on Wheels.