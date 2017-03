Jason Derulo I've Got Your Jacket That Turns into a ... Backpack!

Jason Derulo says he's not gonna make you look stupid in a jacket that turns into a backpack ... that's how good his fashion game is.

The singer was in the mood to talk up his new fashion line -- LVL XIII -- when he was out in NYC Wednesday ... and he's adamant his apparel -- set to launch at Bloomingdale's -- is the future of luxury clothing.

Jason's putting in work like a true entrepreneur ... check out what else he's got in store.