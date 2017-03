Russell Wilson & Ciara: DON'T LOOK AT US (But Really, Look at Us!)

Welcome to the Hollywood game ... where stars go out to be seen ... and then act like they can't be bothered.

Today's episode stars Russell Wilson and Ciara who hit one of the top 3 most paparazzi-packed places in town Wednesday night, Mr Chow ... and it wasn't for the food.

So, what was the endgame? Attention ... without trying to seem to desperate for it.

See ya at Catch.