Team USA Red, White & Booze!! Epic Locker Room Turn Up

There's only one way to celebrate a World Baseball Classic title ... CHAMPAGNE SHOWERS!!!

There wasn't a dry spot in the locker rooms after Marcus Stroman and Team USA completely dominated Puerto Rico 8-0 to finally bring a WBC title to America.

Everyone from Giancarlo Stanton to Andrew McCutchen strapped on their goggles and turnt up.

The celebration in the locker room was insane ... but the fun didn't stop there. We spotted the champs outside an L.A. nightclub later in the night -- trophy in hand -- and it looked like the party was just getting started.