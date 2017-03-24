Andy Cohen Donald Trump ... The Perfect 'Real Housewife of D.C.'

EXCLUSIVE

Donald Trump has got what it takes to helm the 'Real Housewives' franchise in Washington D.C. including a tagline like all the other 'Real Housewives' out there ... according to Andy Cohen.

We got Andy at LAX on his way to film the "Love Connection" reboot and asked him about the shade he threw Trump's way over Twitter.

Apparently Trump's not the only one checking off the 'RHODC' requirements.

Sweetie you are a first season Real Housewife making stuff up to stay on the show. https://t.co/nwHCj87vrE — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 20, 2017