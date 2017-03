Darius Rucker Hardcore Gamecocks Fan We WILL Make Final Four!

Xavier's got Bill Murray ... South Carolina's got Darius Rucker!

The Gamecocks' superfan -- and proud USC alum -- says he's fired up about Friday's big game against Baylor ... and says he's very confident the squad will roll on to the Final Four.

Rucker isn't a casual fan ... he's one of the team's biggest supporters and breaks down why the Gamecocks have an edge over the Baylor Bears.

We had to ask if the team plays any Rucker music in the locker room -- his answer's pretty funny.