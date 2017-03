'DWTS' Crotch Grabber I Treat Sharna Like a Lady On and Off the Dance Floor!!!

'DWTS' bull rider Bonner Bolton is a gentleman ... according to Bonner Bolton.

Bonner was leaving the dance studio with pro dance partner Sharna Burgess Thursday when they set the record straight on Bonner's crotch grab. Both say it was inadvertent.

Sharna's had enough of it but Bonner clears the air.