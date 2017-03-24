Willie Roaf Manziel To The Saints Is Great ... If He Can Handle New Orleans

Saints Hall of Famer Willie Roaf says he's all for Johnny Manziel taking his talents to the Bayou ... as long as he's ready for the nonstop party that is New Orleans.

There are reports Manziel has been in contact with Saints coach Sean Payton recently, leading some to wonder if there are plans for JM to be the heir apparent to Drew Brees.

Roaf was an 11-time Pro Bowler for the Saints, and when we talked to him about Manziel possibly ending up there, Roaf was in favor of the second chance, but not without warning.

"I think the kid is still young. He has a lot of potential. Hopefully he has his issues under control ... New Orleans is a tough city, it's a lotta nightlife, a lotta drinking."

Roaf goes on to say he believes Johnny can be successful as a Saint, as long as the staff keeps a tight leash on him.

