Diamond Dallas Page Miesha Tate Would Be 'Money' In WWE ... She's The Real Deal

EXCLUSIVE

Miesha Tate would absolutely KICK ASS in the WWE, that's according to wresting legend Diamond Dallas Page, who says Tate has everything it takes to be a star in the squared circle.

Tate recently told Fox Sports she'd "love" to make an appearance in the WWE, and when we got DDP out at LAX and asked him about the idea, the guy seriously couldn't stop gushing.

How much does a co-sign from DDP mean? The guy is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame later this year, having been one of the single greatest wrestlers of his generation.

So yeah, start working on your finishing move Miesha.