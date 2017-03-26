Auntie Fee 911 Call Alert Before Ambulance Rushed Her to Hospital

EXCLUSIVE

Auntie Fee -- the viral video sensation also known as Chef Sista Girl -- was apparently alert before getting rushed to the hospital where she died after suffering a massive heart attack.

In the emergency call -- obtained by TMZ -- the dispatcher asks the 911 caller if Fee is the person he hears in the background before she screams "Oh my god!"

We broke the story ... Fee was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center last week after complaining of chest pains. She suffered the heart attack at the hospital and died a week later.

Auntie Fee -- real name Felicia O'Dell -- was 59.