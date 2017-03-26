Cincinnati Nightclub Shooting Manhunt Underway After 1 Dead, 15 Shot

Breaking News

Law enforcement in Cincinnati is on the hunt for someone who opened fire in a nightclub Sunday morning, killing 1 person ... and leaving 14 others injured.

Police have not released any information as to suspected shooter's identity, and no possible motive has been released either. The shooting took place around 1:30 AM ET at Cameo nightclub.

At first, cops said "multiple shooters" were involved -- but that has since changed to just one suspected shooter.

Several of the victims are in critical condition and undergoing surgery. 2 of those victims have since been released.