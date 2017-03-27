Luke Maye's Professor Says He Never Misses Class ... Great Student (VIDEO)

Luke Maye's Professor He Never Misses Class ... Great Student

Luke Maye's business professor at UNC says he definitely WOULD HAVE given the kid a break if he skipped his 8 AM class ... only because Maye hasn't missed a single class all semester.

We spoke with C.J. Skender -- who was teaching his 8 AM accounting class Monday when he and Maye's classmates gave a standing ovation to the basketball star.

Skender says the video of Maye sitting in the front row isn't unusual -- "He's a great kid. Humble. Always comes to class."

In fact, Skender says he's a had a great experience with UNC superstar athletes from all sports over the years who attend class and participate .... even though they have MILLIONS waiting for them in the pros.

As for what Luke was studying this morning ... Skender says it's one of the most exciting topics in all of accounting! He's joking, by the way.