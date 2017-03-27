Raiders Owner Mark Davis Knows Vegas Can Be Trouble ... We'll Protect Our Players

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis says he's already had talks with team officials about the dangers of Sin City and plans to work with players to keep them out of trouble in their new home.

Moments after the Raiders got team owner approval to move from Oakland to Vegas, Mark spoke with reporters, including FOX 11's Liz Habib ... and was asked about Brandon Marshall's concerns with an NFL team in Vegas.

The NY Giants WR previously told TMZ Sports the idea of young guys with lots of money in Vegas sounds like a bad idea.

Davis says he's talked about it with other Raiders honchos and said, "There are things that we'll be doing" to help protect his guys.

Davis was also asked if his legendary father, Al Davis, liked Las Vegas and why -- his answer is pretty funny.