Coachella 2017 What's That Smell? VIP Ganja Party

EXCLUSIVE

Coachella won't be the only high-profile event in the desert next month -- a fully legal "Oasis" for marijuana lovers will be right down the road.

WeedMaps and Talent Resources are building a compound 6 miles from the music fest to offer VIP guests a spot to chill with Cali's finest bud. Our ganja sources tell us the spot will feature 2 grow houses, a "greenhouse," and 5 geodesic domes to test different strains from GenX, Brass Knuckles and West Coast Cure.

Of course, "Budologists" will be on hand to help make recommendations.

It's now legal to carry up to an ounce of weed in CA, so clearly organizers are trying to entice some Coachella-goers to shop beforehand.

BTW, those groovy looking domes will each offer different pot experiences -- vaping, edibles, traditional smoking, etc. -- but all will get you high.