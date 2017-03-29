White House Repeat Fence Jumper Served in the Army, Loves Trump

Marci Wahl -- the woman who's been twice arrested for trying to jump a White House fence -- served in the U.S. Army for more than 8 years ... and she's a big supporter of President Trump.

Army Reserve reps tell TMZ ... Marci served from March 2001 to December 2009 as an electronic missile system repair specialist and had a 2-year stint in Germany. She won a Good Conduct Medal and an Army Achievement Medal.

We've spoken with 3 members of the U.S. Army who say she served in Iraq in Operation Iraqi Freedom II, but the Army tells us they have no record of her serving in Iraq.

Friends who served with Marci tell us she was very well-liked and a good soldier ... which is why many were shocked by the news of her fence jumping. One source said she wasn't very political when he knew her, and another said "something inside her must have snapped."

As we reported, Marci told Secret Service agents she really wants to speak with Donald Trump and she'll try again to get inside The White House. According to some of her online vids, she thinks folks should love the president and that Trump's being too nice.

She's also REALLY into astrology.