Tupac Shakur Lawsuits over Passport, Handwritten Song Lyrics

Tupac Shakur is about to get posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which makes his personal stuff more valuable than ever ... and all that attention has triggered several new lawsuits.

The estate of Afeni Shakur, Tupac's mom, is suing to retrieve the rapper's passport, driver's license, clothing, jewelry, handwritten scripts and lyrics and notebooks. The scripts and lyrics are clearly the most valuable.

The estate is suing Moments in Time, an auction house, as well as 2 individuals who have possession of the items.

According to the lawsuits, filed by celeb attorney Howard King, the defendants bought the items from 3rd parties who had no ownership rights and therefore no right to sell the items.

The suit claims the estate has repeatedly told the defendants they have no right to the items but the demands have been ignored.