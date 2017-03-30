Fetty Wap I Ain't Afraid of Paterson ... 'I Come From Violence!'

Fetty Wap's still chilling on the West Coast, but vows he's going back to his Jersey hometown with no fear after his recent bloody shootout with a rival.

We got Fetty doing the least gangsta thing possible -- dinner at Catch in WeHo -- and asked if he had concerns about returning to Paterson. Despite some bold threats from Raheem "Fuzz" Thomas, who was arrested in the shootout and robbery ... Fetty says no one can keep him from his hometown.

We also asked about patching things up with Fuzz. He's positively negative.