Kevin Gates Jail Hops to Chicago After He's Released in FL

Exclusive Details

Kevin Gates ﻿went from being locked up in Florida to being jailed in Chicago with less than 24 hours of freedom in between.

The rapper is currently behind bars in Cook County after being released from Polk County in FL Wednesday around 4 PM.

As we reported ... Kevin was thrown back in the slammer last week after FL authorities found an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Chicago. He twice failed to appear in court on a separate gun case from 2013.

Kevin was just about to finish his Florida stint for kicking a female fan in the chest at a concert in 2015.

Law enforcement sources tell us he was not extradited to Cook County, but rather turned himself in. He's being held on no bond until his next court date in April.