Norman Rockwell $1M Stolen Painting Recovered By FBI ... 40 Years Later

A famous Norman Rockwell painting now worth well over a million dollars has been recovered by the FBI after it was stolen from its owner in the '70s.

A lawyer for an anonymous individual called in to Philly's FBI headquarters last year and said their client was in possession of a stolen Rockwell painting -- 'Lazybones' -- and wanted it returned to its rightful owner.

The lawyer said their client had seen stories about the stolen painting in the media in recent years before realizing they had it themselves. They reportedly thought they'd had a copy, not the original. It was surrendered to authorities, and no charges were pursued.

Now, the painting will be returned to its owner, Susan Murta, who last saw it in 1976 at her parents' house when she was 18. The painting was stolen from Murta's family home in Cherry Hill, NJ during a burglary.

Murta's dad originally bought the painting for $75 after he accidentally hit it with a pool cue back in 1954. It's now reportedly worth more than $1 mil.