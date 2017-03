Nick Young NBA Hazing Pic Surfaces ... Hog Tied In Hotel Bed

Breaking News

Swaggy P got the stripper treatment during his rookie hazing back in 2007 ... and Gilbert Arenas just provided the photo proof.

Nick Young was a 1st round pick of the Washington Wizards -- where Arenas was a superstar at the time.

One of the hazing rituals Young had to endure ... he was hog-tied in his hotel room surrounded by cash.

Arenas called it "50 Shades of Nick" and added, "Welcome to stripping game playa."

Wonder how this would go over in 2017?